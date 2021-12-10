FedEx : Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation delivering joy to military families this holiday season

December 10, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2021- FedEx Freight is proud to help military families make memories this holiday season. Since 2005, FedEx Freight has worked alongside the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation to deliver more than 260,000 Christmas trees to military families through the Trees for Troops ® program. During one of the busiest seasons to date, the company will deliver trees to a total of 77 military bases this year.

"Trees for Troops is our way to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our safety and liberty in the U.S.," said Lance Moll, President and CEO of FedEx Freight. "We are honored to lend our world-class operations network to the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and be able to bring a little joy, gratitude, and encouragement to military families across the country."

FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation have delivered more than 260,000 real Christmas trees to military families since the program launched in 2005.

Delivering trees at home

Trees for Troops kicks off Nov. 29, as FedEx Freight drivers begin picking up fresh-cut Christmas trees from 55 locations and delivering them to more than 75 military bases throughout the U.S. The effort brings together hundreds of tree farms spanning 24 states - from Maine to Oregon - to help execute the program. Trees are delivered to all branches of the military.

The Tag-a-Tree campaign allows the FedEx customers, community members, students, and many more to be a part of the Trees for Troops program. Holiday wishes and supportive notes are penned on tree tags and attached to each tree FedEx Freight delivers.

Give a tree this season

New this year, the public can buy and donate a tree to a base at participating tree farms and retail locations. Many of these locations offer online tree purchase options for shopper convenience. Trees must be purchased for donation by Dec. 5, to ensure pick-up and delivery by FedEx Freight. A full list of participating locations can be found at ChristmasSpiritFoundation.org.

FedEx Freight participates with the Trees for Troops program as part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program. For more information on the FedEx journey to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company's 50th anniversary in 2023, check out fedexcares.com.

About FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), is a leading provider of priority, premium and economy less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services. From fast-transit delivery of time-sensitive shipments to cost-effective options when customers can trade time for savings, FedEx Freight simplifies heavy and bulk shipping in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. FedEx Freight moves more than 100,000 LTL shipments each day, and with expanded service offerings like FedEx Freight Direct, shipments can also be safely delivered to and through the door for residences and businesses. FedEx Freight is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Nearly 43,000 team members across the network are driven to innovate for our customers and give back to the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit about.fedex.com .

About the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs like Trees for Troops®. The foundation was established in 2005 and is among fewer than five percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the "Best in America" seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America. To learn more visit www.christmasspiritfoundation.org.