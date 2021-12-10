Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx : Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation delivering joy to military families this holiday season

12/10/2021 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation delivering joy to military families this holiday season
December 10, 2021
[Link]

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2021- FedEx Freight is proud to help military families make memories this holiday season. Since 2005, FedEx Freight has worked alongside the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation to deliver more than 260,000 Christmas trees to military families through the Trees for Troops® program. During one of the busiest seasons to date, the company will deliver trees to a total of 77 military bases this year.

"Trees for Troops is our way to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our safety and liberty in the U.S.," said Lance Moll, President and CEO of FedEx Freight. "We are honored to lend our world-class operations network to the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and be able to bring a little joy, gratitude, and encouragement to military families across the country."

FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation have delivered more than 260,000 real Christmas trees to military families since the program launched in 2005.

Delivering trees at home

Trees for Troops kicks off Nov. 29, as FedEx Freight drivers begin picking up fresh-cut Christmas trees from 55 locations and delivering them to more than 75 military bases throughout the U.S. The effort brings together hundreds of tree farms spanning 24 states - from Maine to Oregon - to help execute the program. Trees are delivered to all branches of the military.

The Tag-a-Tree campaign allows the FedEx customers, community members, students, and many more to be a part of the Trees for Troops program. Holiday wishes and supportive notes are penned on tree tags and attached to each tree FedEx Freight delivers.

Give a tree this season

New this year, the public can buy and donate a tree to a base at participating tree farms and retail locations. Many of these locations offer online tree purchase options for shopper convenience. Trees must be purchased for donation by Dec. 5, to ensure pick-up and delivery by FedEx Freight. A full list of participating locations can be found at ChristmasSpiritFoundation.org.

FedEx Freight participates with the Trees for Troops program as part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program. For more information on the FedEx journey to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company's 50th anniversary in 2023, check out fedexcares.com.

About FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), is a leading provider of priority, premium and economy less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services. From fast-transit delivery of time-sensitive shipments to cost-effective options when customers can trade time for savings, FedEx Freight simplifies heavy and bulk shipping in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. FedEx Freight moves more than 100,000 LTL shipments each day, and with expanded service offerings like FedEx Freight Direct, shipments can also be safely delivered to and through the door for residences and businesses. FedEx Freight is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Nearly 43,000 team members across the network are driven to innovate for our customers and give back to the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit about.fedex.com.

About the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs like Trees for Troops®. The foundation was established in 2005 and is among fewer than five percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the "Best in America" seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America. To learn more visit www.christmasspiritfoundation.org.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
02:32pFEDEX : Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation delivering joy to military families th..
PU
12/10FEDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/09FEDEX : Logistics Enhances Customer Experience Globally with CargoWise
PU
12/06FedEx Fiscal Q2, 2022 Consensus, Outlook 'Too Optimistic' Amid Operational Challenges, ..
MT
12/02Xos Receives 40-Truck Purchase Order From Route Consultant; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
11/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Microsoft, Volvo, Glencore, Regeneron...
11/29Amazon On Course to Surpass Rivals FedEx, United Parcel Service by Yearend/Early 2022, ..
MT
11/29Deutsche Bank Adjusts FedEx PT to $299 From $280, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/26LOCKED IN : Hong Kong COVID rules take mental toll on Cathay pilots
RE
11/26LOCKED IN : Hong Kong COVID rules take mental toll on Cathay pilots
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91 057 M - -
Net income 2022 5 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 65 151 M 65 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 245,25 $
Average target price 299,26 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.54%65 151
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.65%179 513
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.12%73 945
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.35.35%21 729
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.31%14 561
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.43%8 978