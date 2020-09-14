Log in
FEDEX CORPORATION

FDX
09/14/2020 | 03:45pm EDT
FedEx Hiring Statement
September 14, 2020
[Link]

As our team of more than 500,000 team members is busy preparing to deliver the holidays, we once again expect to see a large number of packages traverse our global network over the 2020 peak holiday shipping season. In order to provide the best possible service during this busy time of the year, FedEx is increasing hours for some existing employees and boosting our workforce with seasonal positions, as needed. Currently, we expect to add more than 70,000 positions in the lead-up to this Peak season, with the majority of those added to the FedEx Ground network.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:44:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 074 M - -
Net income 2021 2 758 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 60 990 M 60 990 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 220,65 $
Last Close Price 232,79 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer-Elect & EVP
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION53.95%60 990
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE35.72%137 164
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.58%56 541
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.15.82%15 150
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.86.59%13 804
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.38.67%9 215
