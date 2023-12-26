Official FEDEX CORPORATION press release

As part of its commitment to enhance capital returns to stockholders, FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC (“Mizuho”) to repurchase $1.0 billion of FedEx’s common stock as part of the company’s previously announced share repurchase program. Under the terms of the ASR agreement, FedEx will pay $1.0 billion to Mizuho and receive an initial share delivery of approximately 3.2 million shares on December 28, 2023, with the remainder of the shares, if any, to be delivered no later than February 29, 2024. The total number of shares purchased by FedEx pursuant to the ASR agreement will be based on an average of the volume-weighted average prices of FedEx’s common stock during the term of the ASR agreement, less a discount.

Corporate Overview

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to management’s views with respect to future events and financial performance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words “will,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, constraints, volatility, or disruptions in the capital markets or other factors affecting the amount and timing of share repurchases, including our ability to complete the ASR within the expected timeframe, the number of shares that will be delivered to FedEx under the ASR, and other factors which can be found in FedEx Corp.’s press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. FedEx does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222638761/en/