Jefferies reiterates its "buy" recommendation on FedEx shares, increasing its target price for them from $275 to $280, following a quarterly report that was deemed reassuring after that published three months ago, which was below expectations and lacked outlook.



We are pleased with Q1 2026 results, which were better than expected and accompanied by guidance for fiscal 2026 to help investors set earnings expectations for the year, the broker says.



Jefferies particularly welcomes the continued strength of parcel deliveries in the US, while international deliveries performed better than feared, with FedEx having, in its view, learned lessons from the beginning of the year.