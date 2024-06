This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Singapore, June 28, 2024 - Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, today released two cross-border e-commerce handbooks to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating internationally better engage with consumers in China and Japan. [...]