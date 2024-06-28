This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer FedEx Corporation published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 03:38:05 UTC.

Shanghai, China, June 28, 2024 - Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has recently launched two new flights to the United States from Qingdao and Xiamen, China. The company also plans to establish international gateway facilities at each location to enhance operational and clearance efficiency, responding to the increasing business and trade demands of local customers. With these new flights, FedEx continues to optimize its network in China, [...]