FedEx said it is increasing its quarterly dividend by about 9.5% to $1.38.

The delivery company on Monday said its board of directors approved raising the quarterly payout to shareholders to $1.38 from $1.26.

The new payout, equal to $5.52 annually, represents a yield of 2.2%, based on the latest closing price of $247.73.

"This dividend increase is an important component of our disciplined approach to capital allocation, which also includes share repurchases and prudently investing in our business," finance chief John Dietrich said.

