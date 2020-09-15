Log in
FEDEX CORPORATION

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
09/15 04:10:00 pm
236.67 USD   +0.14%
05:44pFEDEX : Logs Record Revenue on Surge in Packages -- Update
DJ
05:01pFEDEX : Logs Record Revenue on Surge in Packages
DJ
04:38pFEDEX : Shares Trading Higher After 1Q Earnings Beat
DJ
FedEx : Logs Record Revenue on Surge in Packages -- Update

09/15/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

By Paul Ziobro

Christmas came in July for FedEx Corp. The delivery company posted the highest quarterly revenue in its history as the coronavirus pandemic spurred residential-delivery levels normally seen during the holiday season.

FedEx shipped 31% more packages a day through its Ground network during the summer months. The extra cargo boosted profit more than 60% for the three months ended Aug. 31.

More consumers are buying everything from laptops to toilet paper online due to temporary store closures and pandemic restrictions. That has primarily been a boon to the FedEx Ground business, which handles shipments for chains like Target Corp. and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Those retailers reported e-commerce sales more than doubled in their latest quarters.

The Express business, which ships packages and cargo by air, received a boost from the sharp decline in international passenger flights, which used space in their bellies to ferry shipments across the globe. With fewer commercial flights, shippers are paying to use jets flown by FedEx or its rivals. International volume in the Express business rose 16%.

After struggling to manage the rise in volume early in the pandemic, FedEx and its main rival, United Parcel Service Inc., are now turning their focus to the holiday season, which will layer another cascade of packages onto already strained networks.

The carriers and the U.S. Postal Service are trying to manage the expected shipping volume with new peak surcharges aimed at some of the largest shippers.

The higher fees are also meant to offset some of the added costs of delivering packages and operating during the pandemic. In the latest quarter, FedEx spent about $100 million on protective equipment, additional cleaning and other measures to protect its workers.

Delivery companies are also hiring more workers to help with the expected seasonal surge. FedEx is increasing its annual holiday hiring goal to 70,000 extra workers, up from around 55,000 in previous years. UPS, meanwhile, is hiring about 100,000 workers over the next few months after adding nearly 40,000 earlier this year.

On Tuesday, executives said FedEx is spending about $200 million more this year on capital projects to help handle the increase in business, but they otherwise continued to refrain from providing an earnings outlook for the fiscal year, which began in June.

"While business demand improved in the first quarter, continued uncertainties cloud our ability to forecast full-year earnings," said FedEx finance chief Alan Graf.

Aside from online shopping, FedEx said that demand from businesses also continues to improve as economies reopen around the world.

For the quarter, FedEx reported earnings of $1.25 billion, compared with $745 million a year earlier. Excluding certain expenses, the company said earnings per share were $4.87.

Revenue rose 13% to $19.3 billion from a year earlier.

The results topped Wall Street's expectations, and FedEx shares were up more than 9% in after-hours trading. The stock has more than doubled from its March lows.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 074 M - -
Net income 2021 2 758 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 61 920 M 61 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 222,58 $
Last Close Price 236,67 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer-Elect & EVP
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION56.30%61 920
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE36.80%138 261
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.03%56 444
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.16.91%15 292
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.85.16%13 797
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.38.94%9 103
