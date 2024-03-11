By Denny Jacob

FedEx has named Sriram Krishnasamy as its next chief digital and information officer.

The delivery company said Monday that Krishnasamy, currently the EVP and chief transformation officer for FedEx as well as president and chief executive of FedEx Dataworks, will take on the new role effective July 1.

FedEx also disclosed that Robert Carter will retire and step down from his current roles effective June 30. Carter, who serves as EVP, FedEx Information Services; chief information officer of FedEx; and co-president and co-CEO of FedEx Services, will remain with the company as a senior adviser until Dec. 31 as part of the transition.

