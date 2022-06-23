Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
228.13 USD   -0.39%
04:36pFEDEX : Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
04:36pFEDEX : Q4 FY22 Statistical Book
PU
04:29pFEDEX : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx : Non-GAAP Reconciliations

06/23/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 23, 2022

Fiscal 2022 Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Dollars in millions

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

Capital expenditures

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

Voluntary contributions to tax-qualified U.S. domestic pension plans

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

Fiscal 2022

$9,832 (6,763)

3,069

500

$3,569

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. It should not be inferred that the company's non-GAAP free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures represent amounts available for discretionary expenditures.

Fiscal 2023 Adjusted Dividend Payout Ratio Forecast

Dollars in millions

Cash dividends expected to be paid in fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 net income (GAAP)

Dividend payout ratio (GAAP)

Cash dividends expected to be paid in fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP)

Fiscal 2022 Adjusted Net Income*

Dollars in millions

Net Income (GAAP)

Mark-to-market retirement plans accounting adjustments Business realignment costs

FedEx Ground legal matter

TNT Express integration expenses Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

Fiscal 2023 Forecast

$1,175 3,826

31%

$1,175 5,502

21%

Fiscal 2022

$3,826

1,199

214

160

103

$5,502

*See fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings release issued on June 23, 2022 for more information.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
04:36pFEDEX : Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
04:36pFEDEX : Q4 FY22 Statistical Book
PU
04:29pFEDEX : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pFedEx Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS and Revenue Rise; Company Issues Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EPS ..
MT
04:16pFEDEX : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:05pFedEx Posts Q4 EPS of $6.87 on Revenue of $24.4 Billion, vs. CIQ Analyst Consensus of $..
MT
04:03pFedEx Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
12:13pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : FEDEX CORP, 75.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.8% Sensitive
MT
12:01pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Tesla, BMW, Revlon, Alibaba...
05:15aELON MUSK : Stock Futures Down as Recession Fears Mount
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 521 M - -
Net income 2022 5 039 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 833 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 59 357 M 59 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 229,02 $
Average target price 288,49 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-10.87%59 357
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-17.82%153 914
DEUTSCHE POST AG-37.38%45 660
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-28.84%16 031
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-19.20%10 177
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.83%6 663