FedEx : Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Fiscal 2022 Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Dollars in millions
Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
Capital expenditures
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
Voluntary contributions to tax-qualified U.S. domestic pension plans
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
Fiscal 2022
$9,832 (6,763)
3,069
500
$3,569
Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. It should not be inferred that the company's non-GAAP free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures represent amounts available for discretionary expenditures.
Fiscal 2023 Adjusted Dividend Payout Ratio Forecast
Dollars in millions
Cash dividends expected to be paid in fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 net income (GAAP)
Dividend payout ratio (GAAP)
Cash dividends expected to be paid in fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP)
Fiscal 2022 Adjusted Net Income*
Dollars in millions
Net Income (GAAP)
Mark-to-market retirement plans accounting adjustments Business realignment costs
FedEx Ground legal matter
TNT Express integration expenses Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
Fiscal 2023 Forecast
$1,175 3,826
31%
$1,175 5,502
21%
Fiscal 2022
$3,826
1,199
214
160
103
$5,502
