SEOUL, South Korea, June 3, 2024 - Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, is supporting local farmers and fruit exporters in Gyeongsangbuk-do to export fresh fruits to Hong Kong with same-day delivery. This is in collaboration with the provincial government to connect local businesses to cross-border trade opportunities since August 2023. [...]