Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : On Pace for Highest Close Since January 2018 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 11:25am EDT

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is currently at $269.73, up $10.46 or 4.03%

-- Would be highest close since Jan. 24, 2018, when it closed at $270.41

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 16, 2020, when it rose 5.76%

-- Carriers such as FedEx Corp. and the DHL arm of Deutsche Post AG have started preparations such as introducing new temperature-monitoring systems to track future vaccine shipments. "We're planning for the mother of all peaks," said Don Colleran, president of FedEx's express division, on an investor call last month

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 7.24% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 24, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending Sept. 17, 2020, when it rose 8.75%

-- Up 7.24% month-to-date

-- Up 78.38% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 1980, when it rose 89.81%

-- Down 1.67% from its all-time closing high of $274.32 on Jan. 19, 2018

-- Up 93.7% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 9, 2019), when it closed at $139.25

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 198.08% from its 52 week closing low of $90.49 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $269.85; highest intraday level since Jan. 29, 2018, when it hit $270.55

-- Up 4.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 16, 2020, when it rose as much as 8.24%

All data as of 11:01:35 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG 3.81% 41.18 Delayed Quote.16.64%
FEDEX CORPORATION 3.53% 268.572 Delayed Quote.71.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
11:25aFEDEX : On Pace for Highest Close Since January 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06FEDEX : Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs; Initiative..
AQ
10/06U.S. Companies Balk at Amazon's Call for Covid-19 Disclosures
DJ
10/06FEDEX : Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
BU
10/05Correction to Cargo Airlines' Vaccine Delivery Article
DJ
10/05Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery Will Present Tough Challenge to Cargo Airlines
DJ
09/29TOUCHLESS LATTES AND SELF-SERVICE KI : office break rooms go virus-proof
RE
09/29TOUCHLESS LATTES AND SELF-SERVICE KI : office break rooms go virus-proof
RE
09/22FEDEX CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, ..
AQ
09/22FEDEX : The Blueprint for What's Next
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 600 M - -
Net income 2021 4 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 68 082 M 68 082 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 282,19 $
Last Close Price 259,27 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION71.46%68 082
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.44.67%146 213
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.64%57 811
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.115.85%15 971
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.14.48%14 975
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.30%9 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group