FedEx : On Pace for Highest Close Since January 2018 -- Data Talk

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is currently at $269.73, up $10.46 or 4.03%

-- Would be highest close since Jan. 24, 2018, when it closed at $270.41

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 16, 2020, when it rose 5.76%

-- Carriers such as FedEx Corp. and the DHL arm of Deutsche Post AG have started preparations such as introducing new temperature-monitoring systems to track future vaccine shipments. "We're planning for the mother of all peaks," said Don Colleran, president of FedEx's express division, on an investor call last month

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 7.24% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 24, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending Sept. 17, 2020, when it rose 8.75%

-- Up 7.24% month-to-date

-- Up 78.38% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 1980, when it rose 89.81%

-- Down 1.67% from its all-time closing high of $274.32 on Jan. 19, 2018

-- Up 93.7% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 9, 2019), when it closed at $139.25

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 198.08% from its 52 week closing low of $90.49 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $269.85; highest intraday level since Jan. 29, 2018, when it hit $270.55

-- Up 4.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 16, 2020, when it rose as much as 8.24%

All data as of 11:01:35 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet