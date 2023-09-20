By Ben Glickman

FedEx's profit rose in the fiscal first quarter despite lower revenue as its cost-cutting measures continued.

The Memphis, Tenn.-based shipping company on Wednesday posted a fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.08 billion, or $4.23 a share, compared with $875 million, or $3.33 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected per-share profit of $3.62.

Adjusting for certain one-time items, such as asset impairment charges and restructuring costs, the company reported earnings of $4.55 a share, more than the $3.71 forecast by analysts.

FedEx's revenue fell over 6% to $21.7 billion, roughly in line with analysts' estimates, according to FactSet.

Chief Executive Raj Subramaniam said cost-cutting initiatives offset weaker shipping demand in the quarter.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-23 1634ET