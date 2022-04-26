Log in
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 10:14:18 am EDT
201.62 USD   -1.84%
FEDEX : Publishes 2022 ESG Report
PU
FEDEX : 2022 ESG Report
PU
FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
FedEx : Publishes 2022 ESG Report

04/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
FedEx Publishes 2022 ESG Report
April 26, 2022
[Link]

2022 ESG Report

At FedEx, our positive impact extends far beyond pallets and parcels. ESG - environmental, social, and governance - principles have been at the root of our reporting since these efforts began 14 years ago. In 2022, we remain steadfast in our philosophy and strategic approach to deliver a sustainable future.

Read our latest ESG report which covers progress and performance on material ESG topics in our 2021 fiscal year, which ended May 31, 2021. This includes performance metrics on working towards carbon neutral operations by 2040; supporting a diverse and resilient workforce; and maintaining the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and reliability across all levels of our organization.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 476 M - -
Net income 2022 5 040 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 53 235 M 53 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float 75,3%
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 205,40 $
Average target price 288,86 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Wallace Smith Director
Rajesh Subramaniam President, CEO-Elect & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief technology Officer & Vice President
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.58%53 235
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-11.52%165 196
DEUTSCHE POST AG-27.10%53 976
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-25.01%16 857
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-17.60%11 041
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.30.05%8 452