    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
228.13 USD   -0.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx : Q4 FY22 Statistical Book

06/23/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
FedEx Corporation

Q4 Fiscal 2022 Statistics

Financial and Operating

Statistics

June 23, 2022

1

This report is a statistical supplement to FedEx's interim financial reports and is prepared

quarterly. Additional copies are available for downloading and printing at

investors.fedex.com. For more information, write or call:

Mickey Foster, Vice President

Elizabeth Allen, Director

Stephen Hughes, Director

Jeffrey Smith, Director

FedEx Corp. Investor Relations

942 S. Shady Grove Road

Memphis, TN 38120

Telephone: (901) 818-7200

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FEDEX CORPORATION

OVERVIEW

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

3

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

4

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

5

FY2020 - FY2021

6

FY2022

7

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

8

FEDEX EXPRESS SEGMENT

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

9

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

10

FY2020 - FY2021

11

FY2022

12

ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS

13

ANNUAL FUEL SURCHARGES

14

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

FY2018 - FY2019

15

FY2020 - FY2021

16

FY2022 - FY2023

17

QUARTERLY FUEL SURCHARGES

FY2018 - FY2022

18

JET FUEL STATISTICS

19

AIRCRAFT AND VEHICLE FLEET STATISTICS

20

FEDEX GROUND SEGMENT

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

21

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

22

FY2020 - FY2021

23

FY2022

24

ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS

25

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

26

FY2018 - FY2023

FEDEX FREIGHT SEGMENT

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

27

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

28

FY2020 - FY2021

29

FY2022

30

ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS

31

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

FY2018 - FY2021

32

FY2022 - FY2023

33

Only footnotes pertaining to the current year are displayed at the bottom of pages in the statistical book. For supplemental information related to FY18 - FY21, please refer to the informational notes appendix.

FEDEX CORPORATION

OVERVIEW

FedEx Corporationprovides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e- commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

FedEx Expressinvented express transportation and remains the industry's global leader, providing rapid, reliable, time-definite delivery to more than 220 countries and territories, connecting markets that comprise more than 99 percent of the world's gross domestic product. Unmatched air route authorities and transportation infrastructure, combined with leading-edge information technologies, make FedEx Express the world's largest express transportation company. The FedEx Express business segment financial results include FedEx Custom Critical.

FedEx Groundprovides low-cost,day-certain service to any business address in the U.S. and Canada, as well as residential delivery to 100% of U.S. residences through its FedEx Home Delivery® Service. FedEx Ground Economy, a FedEx Ground service, specializes in the consolidation and delivery of high volumes of low-weight, less time-sensitivebusiness-to-consumer packages.

FedEx Freightis a leading North American provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across all lengths of haul to businesses and residences. Within the contiguous U.S., the company offers: FedEx Freight Priority, when speed is critical to meet a customer's supply chain needs; FedEx Freight Economy, when a customer can trade time for cost savings; and FedEx Freight Direct, a service to meet the needs of the growing e-commerce market for delivery of heavy, bulky products to or through the door for residences and businesses. FedEx Freight also offers freight delivery service to most points in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

FedEx Servicesprovides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support our transportation segments.

Corporate, Other, and Eliminationsincludes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, including certain other costs and credits not attributed to our core business, as well as certain costs associated with developing our innovate digitally strategic pillar through FedEx Dataworks. FedEx Dataworks is focused on creating solutions to transform the digital and physical experiences of our customers and team members. Also included in Corporate and other is FedEx Office, which provides an array of document and business services and retail access to our customers for our package transportation businesses, and FedEx Logistics, which provides integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS:

942 S. Shady Grove Road

Memphis, TN 38120

COMMON STOCK LISTING:

The New York Stock Exchange

STOCK SYMBOL:

FDX

COMMON SHARES AUTHORIZED:

800,000,000

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

259,513,685 (as of May 31, 2022)

STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD:

11,467 (as of May 31, 2022)

TRANSFER AGENT & REGISTRAR:

Computershare

P.O. Box 505000

Louisville, KY 40233-5000

(800) 446-2617

FISCAL YEAR END:

May 31

Q4 FY22 Stat Book / 1

FedEx Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

FY 2018 - FY 2022

May 31 .

In millions (except share data)

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,265

$ 2,319

$ 4,881

$ 7,087

$

6,897

Receivables, less allowances

8,481

9,116

10,102

12,069

11,863

Spare parts, supplies, and fuel, less allowances

525

553

572

587

637

Prepaid expenses and other

1,070

1,098

828

837

968

Total current assets

13,341

13,086

16,383

20,580

20,365

Property and Equipment, at Cost

Aircraft and related equipment

20,749

22,793

24,518

26,268

27,874

Package handling and ground support equipment

9,727

10,409

11,382

13,012

14,930

Information technology

5,794

6,268

6,884

7,486

8,098

Vehicles and trailers

7,708

8,339

9,101

9,282

9,806

Facilities and other

11,143

11,702

13,139

14,029

14,567

55,121

59,511

65,024

70,077

75,275

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

26,967

29,082

31,416

34,325

37,184

Net property and equipment

28,154

30,429

33,608

35,752

38,091

Other Long-Term Assets

Operating lease right-of-use-assets, net

-

-

13,917

15,383

16,613

Goodwill

6,973

6,884

6,372

6,992

6,544

Other assets

3,862

4,004

3,257

4,070

4,381

Total other long-term assets

10,835

10,888

23,546

26,445

27,538

$ 52,330

$ 54,403

$ 73,537

$ 82,777

$85,994

LIABILITIES AND COMMON STOCKHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

Current Liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,342

$ 964

$

51

$ 146

$

82

Accrued salaries and employee benefits

2,177

1,741

1,569

2,903

2,531

Accounts payable

2,977

3,030

3,269

3,841

4,030

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

1,923

2,208

2,443

Accrued expenses

3,131

3,278

3,532

4,562

5,188

Total current liabilities

9,627

9,013

10,344

13,660

14,274

Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion

15,243

16,617

21,952

20,733

20,182

Other Long-Term Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

2,867

2,821

3,162

3,927

4,093

Pension, postretirement healthcare, and other benefit obligations

2,187

5,095

5,019

3,501

4,448

Self-insurance accruals

1,784

1,899

2,104

2,430

2,889

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

12,195

13,375

14,487

Deferred lease obligations

551

531

-

-

-

Other liabilities

655

670

466

983

682

Total other long-term liabilities

8,044

11,016

22,946

24,216

26,599

Commitments and Contingencies

Common Stockholders' Investment

Common stock $0.10 par value; 800 million shares auth.

32

32

32

32

32

Additional paid-in capital

3,117

3,231

3,356

3,481

3,712

Retained earnings

24,823

24,648

25,216

29,817

32,782

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(578)

(865)

(1,147)

(732)

(1,103)

Treasury stock, at cost

(7,978)

(9,289)

(9,162)

(8,430)

(10,484)

Total common stockholders' investment

19,416

17,757

18,295

24,168

24,939

$ 52,330

$ 54,403

$ 73,537

$ 82,777

$85,994

Unaudited. Differences may result due to rounding.

Q4 FY22 Stat Book / 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
