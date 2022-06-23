FedEx : Q4 FY22 Statistical Book

This report is a statistical supplement to FedEx's interim financial reports and is prepared
TABLE OF CONTENTS
• FEDEX CORPORATION
OVERVIEW
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
3
ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
4
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FY2018 - FY2019
5
FY2020 - FY2021
6
FY2022
7
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
8
• FEDEX EXPRESS SEGMENT
ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
9
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FY2018 - FY2019
10
FY2020 - FY2021
11
FY2022
12
ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS
13
ANNUAL FUEL SURCHARGES
14
QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS
FY2018 - FY2019
15
FY2020 - FY2021
16
FY2022 - FY2023
17
QUARTERLY FUEL SURCHARGES
FY2018 - FY2022
18
JET FUEL STATISTICS
19
AIRCRAFT AND VEHICLE FLEET STATISTICS
20
• FEDEX GROUND SEGMENT
ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
21
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FY2018 - FY2019
22
FY2020 - FY2021
23
FY2022
24
ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS
25
QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS
26
FY2018 - FY2023
• FEDEX FREIGHT SEGMENT
ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
27
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FY2018 - FY2019
28
FY2020 - FY2021
29
FY2022
30
ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS
31
QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS
FY2018 - FY2021
32
FY2022 - FY2023
33
Only footnotes pertaining to the current year are displayed at the bottom of pages in the statistical book. For supplemental information related to FY18 - FY21, please refer to the informational notes appendix.
FEDEX CORPORATION
OVERVIEW
FedEx Corporationprovides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e- commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.
FedEx Expressinvented express transportation and remains the industry's global leader, providing rapid, reliable, time-definite delivery to more than 220 countries and territories, connecting markets that comprise more than 99 percent of the world's gross domestic product. Unmatched air route authorities and transportation infrastructure, combined with leading-edge information technologies, make FedEx Express the world's largest express transportation company. The FedEx Express business segment financial results include FedEx Custom Critical.
FedEx Groundprovides low-cost,day-certain service to any business address in the U.S. and Canada, as well as residential delivery to 100% of U.S. residences through its FedEx Home Delivery® Service. FedEx Ground Economy, a FedEx Ground service, specializes in the consolidation and delivery of high volumes of low-weight, less time-sensitivebusiness-to-consumer packages.
FedEx Freightis a leading North American provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across all lengths of haul to businesses and residences. Within the contiguous U.S., the company offers: FedEx Freight Priority, when speed is critical to meet a customer's supply chain needs; FedEx Freight Economy, when a customer can trade time for cost savings; and FedEx Freight Direct, a service to meet the needs of the growing e-commerce market for delivery of heavy, bulky products to or through the door for residences and businesses. FedEx Freight also offers freight delivery service to most points in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
FedEx Servicesprovides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support our transportation segments.
Corporate, Other, and Eliminationsincludes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, including certain other costs and credits not attributed to our core business, as well as certain costs associated with developing our innovate digitally strategic pillar through FedEx Dataworks. FedEx Dataworks is focused on creating solutions to transform the digital and physical experiences of our customers and team members. Also included in Corporate and other is FedEx Office, which provides an array of document and business services and retail access to our customers for our package transportation businesses, and FedEx Logistics, which provides integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding.
FedEx Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
FY 2018 - FY 2022
May 31 .
In millions (except share data)
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,265
$ 2,319
$ 4,881
$ 7,087
$
6,897
Receivables, less allowances
8,481
9,116
10,102
12,069
11,863
Spare parts, supplies, and fuel, less allowances
525
553
572
587
637
Prepaid expenses and other
1,070
1,098
828
837
968
Total current assets
13,341
13,086
16,383
20,580
20,365
Property and Equipment, at Cost
Aircraft and related equipment
20,749
22,793
24,518
26,268
27,874
Package handling and ground support equipment
9,727
10,409
11,382
13,012
14,930
Information technology
5,794
6,268
6,884
7,486
8,098
Vehicles and trailers
7,708
8,339
9,101
9,282
9,806
Facilities and other
11,143
11,702
13,139
14,029
14,567
55,121
59,511
65,024
70,077
75,275
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
26,967
29,082
31,416
34,325
37,184
Net property and equipment
28,154
30,429
33,608
35,752
38,091
Other Long-Term Assets
Operating lease right-of-use-assets, net
-
-
13,917
15,383
16,613
Goodwill
6,973
6,884
6,372
6,992
6,544
Other assets
3,862
4,004
3,257
4,070
4,381
Total other long-term assets
10,835
10,888
23,546
26,445
27,538
$ 52,330
$ 54,403
$ 73,537
$ 82,777
$85,994
LIABILITIES AND COMMON STOCKHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 1,342
$ 964
$
51
$ 146
$
82
Accrued salaries and employee benefits
2,177
1,741
1,569
2,903
2,531
Accounts payable
2,977
3,030
3,269
3,841
4,030
Operating lease liabilities
-
-
1,923
2,208
2,443
Accrued expenses
3,131
3,278
3,532
4,562
5,188
Total current liabilities
9,627
9,013
10,344
13,660
14,274
Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion
15,243
16,617
21,952
20,733
20,182
Other Long-Term Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
2,867
2,821
3,162
3,927
4,093
Pension, postretirement healthcare, and other benefit obligations
2,187
5,095
5,019
3,501
4,448
Self-insurance accruals
1,784
1,899
2,104
2,430
2,889
Operating lease liabilities
-
-
12,195
13,375
14,487
Deferred lease obligations
551
531
-
-
-
Other liabilities
655
670
466
983
682
Total other long-term liabilities
8,044
11,016
22,946
24,216
26,599
Commitments and Contingencies
Common Stockholders' Investment
Common stock $0.10 par value; 800 million shares auth.
32
32
32
32
32
Additional paid-in capital
3,117
3,231
3,356
3,481
3,712
Retained earnings
24,823
24,648
25,216
29,817
32,782
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(578)
(865)
(1,147)
(732)
(1,103)
Treasury stock, at cost
(7,978)
(9,289)
(9,162)
(8,430)
(10,484)
Total common stockholders' investment
19,416
17,757
18,295
24,168
24,939
$ 52,330
$ 54,403
$ 73,537
$ 82,777
$85,994
Unaudited. Differences may result due to rounding.
