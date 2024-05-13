This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2024 - FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, announced the renewal of its Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certification. FedEx is also the only express transportation company to achieve a class "AA" level AEO accreditation in South Korea. This is a testament to the company's steadfast commitment to provide secure and quality logistics services while offering cost [...]