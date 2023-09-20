By Ben Glickman

FedEx reduced its full-year outlook for sales after revenue fell for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The Memphis, Tenn.-based shipping company said Wednesday it now expects full-year revenue to be flat compared to fiscal 2023, compared with prior guidance of flat to low single-digit-percent revenue growth.

FedEx now expects earnings per share of $15.10 to $16.60, compared with earlier guidance of $15 to $17. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings per share of $17.49 for the full year.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-23 1636ET