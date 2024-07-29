This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Sharjah, UAE, July 29, 2024: Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, are collaborating to enhance international market access for e-commerce businesses in Sharjah. FedEx will use its global logistics network to connect e-co mmerce firms operating within the SPC Free Zone to 220 countries and territories, which account for more than 90% of the world's gross domestic [...]