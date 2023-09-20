By Ben Glickman

Shares of FedEx rose after the shipping company's first-quarter profit came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates.

The stock was up 5.7% to $264.90 in after-hours trading, after rising 0.2% at Wednesday's close. Shares are up 45% this year.

The Memphis, Tenn.-based shipping company said profit rose compared to a year earlier and topped analysts' estimates, as cost-cutting measures offset a drop in shipping demand.

The company also revised its full-year guidance, saying it now expects profit of $15.10 to $16.60 a share, compared with prior guidance of $15 to $17.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-23 1740ET