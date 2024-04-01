This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

TOKYO, Japan, April 1, 2024 - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, is enhancing its service to better serve customers who are importing to Tokyo covering the cities of Mitaka, Musashino and Nishitokyo. Importers can now receive their deliveries one day earlier for inbound parcel and freight shipments arriving to Japan on a weekday[1]. [...]