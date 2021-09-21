FedEx : Stat Book

This report is a statistical supplement to our interim financial reports and is prepared quarterly. Additional copies are available for downloading and printing at investors.fedex.com. For more information,

Only footnotes pertaining to the current year are displayed at the bottom of pages in the statistical book. For supplemental information related to FY18 - FY21, please refer to the informational notes appendix.

FEDEX CORPORATION

OVERVIEW

FedEx Corporationprovides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

FedEx Expressinvented express transportation and remains the industry's global leader, providing rapid, reliable, time-definite delivery to more than 220 countries and territories, connecting markets that comprise more than 99 percent of the world's gross domestic product. Unmatched air route authorities and transportation infrastructure, combined with leading-edge information technologies, make FedEx Express the world's largest express transportation company. The FedEx Express business segment financial results include TNT Express, FedEx Custom Critical, and FedEx Cross Border.

FedEx Groundprovides low-cost,day-certain service to any business address in the U.S. and Canada, as well as residential delivery to 100% of U.S. residences through its FedEx Home Delivery® Service. FedEx Ground Economy, a FedEx Ground service, specializes in the consolidation and delivery of high volumes of low-weight, less time-sensitivebusiness-to-consumer packages.

FedEx Freightis a leading North American provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across all lengths of haul to businesses and residences. Within the contiguous U.S., the company offers: FedEx Freight Priority, when speed is critical to meet a customer's supply chain needs; FedEx Freight Economy, when a customer can trade time for cost savings; and FedEx Freight Direct, a service to meet the needs of the growing e-commerce market for delivery of heavy, bulky products to or through the door for residences and businesses. FedEx Freight also offers freight delivery service to most points in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

FedEx Servicesprovides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support our transportation segments.

Corporate, Other, and Eliminationsincludes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, including certain other costs and credits not attributed to our core business, as well as certain costs associated with developing our innovate digitally strategic pillar through our FedEx Dataworks operating segment. FedEx Dataworks is focused on creating solutions to transform the digital and physical experiences of our customers and team members. Also included in corporate and other is FedEx Office, which provides an array of document and business services and retail access to our package transportation businesses; and FedEx Logistics, which provides integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding. These costs are not allocated to other business segments.