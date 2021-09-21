Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/21 04:10:00 pm
252.07 USD   +0.51%
05:12pFEDEX : Stat Book
PU
05:11pIndustrials Sink as Concerns About Economic Recovery Persist -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:05pFedEx quarterly profit falls on labor costs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx : Stat Book

09/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FedEx Corporation

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Statistics

Financial and Operating

Statistics

September 21, 2021

1

Overview

This report is a statistical supplement to our interim financial reports and is prepared quarterly. Additional copies are available for downloading and printing at investors.fedex.com. For more information,

please contact:

Mickey Foster, Vice President

Elizabeth Allen, Director

Stephen Hughes, Director

Jeffrey Smith, Director

FedEx Corp. Investor Relations

942 S. Shady Grove Road

Memphis, TN 38120

901.818.7200

ir@fedex.com

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FEDEX CORPORATION

OVERVIEW

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

3

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

4

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

5

FY2020 - FY2021

6

FY2022

7

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

8

FEDEX EXPRESS SEGMENT

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

9

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

10

FY2020 - FY2021

11

FY2022

12

ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS

13

ANNUAL FUEL SURCHARGES

14

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

FY2018 - FY2019

15

FY2020 - FY2021

16

FY2022 - FY2023

17

QUARTERLY FUEL SURCHARGES

FY2018 - FY2023

18

JET FUEL STATISTICS

19

AIRCRAFT AND VEHICLE FLEET STATISTICS

20

FEDEX GROUND SEGMENT

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

21

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

22

FY2020 - FY2021

23

FY2022

24

ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS

25

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

26

FY2018 - FY2023

FEDEX FREIGHT SEGMENT

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

27

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FY2018 - FY2019

28

FY2020 - FY2021

29

FY2022

30

ANNUAL OPERATING STATISTICS

31

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

FY2018 - FY2021

32

FY2022 - FY2023

33

Only footnotes pertaining to the current year are displayed at the bottom of pages in the statistical book. For supplemental information related to FY18 - FY21, please refer to the informational notes appendix.

FEDEX CORPORATION

OVERVIEW

FedEx Corporationprovides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

FedEx Expressinvented express transportation and remains the industry's global leader, providing rapid, reliable, time-definite delivery to more than 220 countries and territories, connecting markets that comprise more than 99 percent of the world's gross domestic product. Unmatched air route authorities and transportation infrastructure, combined with leading-edge information technologies, make FedEx Express the world's largest express transportation company. The FedEx Express business segment financial results include TNT Express, FedEx Custom Critical, and FedEx Cross Border.

FedEx Groundprovides low-cost,day-certain service to any business address in the U.S. and Canada, as well as residential delivery to 100% of U.S. residences through its FedEx Home Delivery® Service. FedEx Ground Economy, a FedEx Ground service, specializes in the consolidation and delivery of high volumes of low-weight, less time-sensitivebusiness-to-consumer packages.

FedEx Freightis a leading North American provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across all lengths of haul to businesses and residences. Within the contiguous U.S., the company offers: FedEx Freight Priority, when speed is critical to meet a customer's supply chain needs; FedEx Freight Economy, when a customer can trade time for cost savings; and FedEx Freight Direct, a service to meet the needs of the growing e-commerce market for delivery of heavy, bulky products to or through the door for residences and businesses. FedEx Freight also offers freight delivery service to most points in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

FedEx Servicesprovides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support our transportation segments.

Corporate, Other, and Eliminationsincludes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, including certain other costs and credits not attributed to our core business, as well as certain costs associated with developing our innovate digitally strategic pillar through our FedEx Dataworks operating segment. FedEx Dataworks is focused on creating solutions to transform the digital and physical experiences of our customers and team members. Also included in corporate and other is FedEx Office, which provides an array of document and business services and retail access to our package transportation businesses; and FedEx Logistics, which provides integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding. These costs are not allocated to other business segments.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS:

942 S. Shady Grove Road

Memphis, TN 38120

COMMON STOCK LISTING:

The New York Stock Exchange

STOCK SYMBOL:

FDX

COMMON SHARES AUTHORIZED:

800,000,000

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

265,647,447 (as of August 31, 2021)

STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD:

11,558 (as of August 31, 2021)

TRANSFER AGENT & REGISTRAR:

COMPUTERSHARE

PO BOX 505000

Louisville, KY 40233-5000

(800) 446-2617

FISCAL YEAR END:

May 31

1 / Q1 FY22 Stat Book

FedEx Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

FY 2018 - FY 2022

May 31 .

In millions (except share data)

Aug. 31,

ASSETS

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

2021

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,265

$ 2,319

$ 4,881

$ 7,087

$ 6,853

Receivables, less allowances

8,481

9,116

10,102

12,069

11,125

Spare parts, supplies and fuel, less allowances

525

553

572

587

577

Prepaid expenses and other

1,070

1,098

828

837

991

Total current assets

13,341

13,086

16,383

20,580

19,546

Property and Equipment, at Cost

Aircraft and related equipment

20,749

22,793

24,518

26,268

Package handling and ground support equipment

9,727

10,409

11,382

13,012

Information technology

5,794

6,268

6,884

7,486

Vehicles and trailers

7,708

8,339

9,101

9,282

Facilities and other

11,143

11,702

13,139

14,029

55,121

59,511

65,024

70,077

71,542

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

26,967

29,082

31,416

34,325

35,061

Net property and equipment

28,154

30,429

33,608

35,752

36,481

Other Long-Term Assets

Operating lease right-of-use-assets, net

-

-

13,917

15,383

15,414

Goodwill

6,973

6,884

6,372

6,992

6,843

Other assets

3,862

4,004

3,257

4,070

3,764

Total other long-term assets

10,835

10,888

23,546

26,445

26,021

$ 52,330

$ 54,403

$ 73,537

$ 82,777

$ 82,048

LIABILITIES AND COMMON STOCKHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

Current Liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,342

$ 964

$

51

$ 146

$ 125

Accrued salaries and employee benefits

2,177

1,741

1,569

2,903

2,200

Accounts payable

2,977

3,030

3,269

3,841

3,822

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

1,923

2,208

2,263

Accrued expenses

3,131

3,278

3,532

4,562

4,500

Total current liabilities

9,627

9,013

10,344

13,660

12,910

Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion

15,243

16,617

21,952

20,733

20,554

Other Long-Term Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

2,867

2,821

3,162

3,927

3,969

Pension, postretirement healthcare and other benefit obligations

2,187

5,095

5,019

3,501

3,451

Self-insurance accruals

1,784

1,899

2,104

2,430

2,484

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

12,195

13,375

13,382

Deferred lease obligations

551

531

-

-

-

Other liabilities

655

670

466

983

977

Total other long-term liabilities

8,044

11,016

22,946

24,216

24,263

Commitments and Contingencies

Common Stockholders' Investment

Common stock $0.10 par value; 800 million shares auth.

32

32

32

32

32

Additional paid-in capital

3,117

3,231

3,356

3,481

3,610

Retained earnings

24,823

24,648

25,216

29,817

30,462

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(578)

(865)

(1,147)

(732)

(881)

Treasury stock, at cost

(7,978)

(9,289)

(9,162)

(8,430)

(8,902)

Total common stockholders' investment

19,416

17,757

18,295

24,168

24,321

$ 52,330

$ 54,403

$ 73,537

$ 82,777

$ 82,048

Current period financial results are unaudited. Differences may result due to rounding.

Q1 FY22 Stat Book / 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
05:12pFEDEX : Stat Book
PU
05:11pIndustrials Sink as Concerns About Economic Recovery Persist -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:05pFedEx quarterly profit falls on labor costs
RE
04:36pFEDEX : Fiscal Q1 EPS Declines, Revenue Rises; Fiscal 2022 EPS Outlook Revised
MT
04:32pFEDEX : Reports First Quarter Results (Form 8-K)
PU
04:28pFEDEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04:22pFEDEX : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pFEDEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
04:12pFEDEX : Q1 FY22 Statistical Book
PU
04:07pGUIDANCE : (FDX) FEDEX Forecasts Fiscal Year 2021 EPS Range $19.75 - $21.00
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 90 999 M - -
Net income 2022 5 504 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 66 761 M 66 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 250,80 $
Average target price 341,25 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.40%66 761
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC12.46%164 967
DEUTSCHE POST AG42.77%83 393
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.27.44%20 593
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.20.38%19 845
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.76%10 056