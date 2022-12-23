FedEx : Statement Regarding Winter Weather

The severe winter weather across the country is impacting our network. We recognize the importance of deliveries this holiday weekend, and we are implementing contingency measures where it is safe and possible to do so. The safety of all FedEx team members remains our top priority as we take actions to lessen any impact on service. For information and updates on weather impacts, check https://www.fedex.com/en-us/service-alerts.html. As always, customers with questions about their shipments can visit www.fedex.com.