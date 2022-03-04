FedEx Suspends Operations in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine

By Will Feuer

FedEx Corp. said it is suspending its operations in Ukraine for the safety of its team members there, and halting operations in Russia and Belarus as the company supports the people of Ukraine.

The company said it is providing direct financial assistance to its employees in Ukraine as well as several resources, including an emergency helpline.

"FedEx will provide more than $1.5 million (U.S.) in humanitarian aid, which includes $1 million in in-kind shipping to organizations who are transporting supplies into the area and $550,000 in cash donations to non-government organizations in Europe," Chairman and Chief Executive Frederick Smith said.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1019ET