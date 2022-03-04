Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 11:04:44 am
213.52 USD   -3.19%
03:36pFedEx Suspends All Service to Russia and Belarus
MT
03:19pFedEx Suspends Operations in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine
DJ
02:56pFEDEX : A Message to Team Members on the Conflict in Ukraine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx Suspends Operations in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine

03/04/2022 | 03:19pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


FedEx Corp. said it is suspending its operations in Ukraine for the safety of its team members there, and halting operations in Russia and Belarus as the company supports the people of Ukraine.

The company said it is providing direct financial assistance to its employees in Ukraine as well as several resources, including an emergency helpline.

"FedEx will provide more than $1.5 million (U.S.) in humanitarian aid, which includes $1 million in in-kind shipping to organizations who are transporting supplies into the area and $550,000 in cash donations to non-government organizations in Europe," Chairman and Chief Executive Frederick Smith said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1019ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -2.97% 213.86 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.99% 105.1875 Delayed Quote.36.11%
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
03:36pFedEx Suspends All Service to Russia and Belarus
MT
03:19pFedEx Suspends Operations in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine
DJ
02:56pFEDEX : A Message to Team Members on the Conflict in Ukraine
PU
02:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Job data fuels rate hike debate
11:32aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 4, 2022
10:52aANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Best Buy, Fedex, Hiscox, Snowflake, Exxon Mobil...
04:39aChina's Jan-Fed trade growth likely slowed due to holiday, Ukraine a risk - Reuters Pol..
RE
03/04FEDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03JPMorgan Adjusts FedEx's Price Target to $297 from $312, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
03/03FEDEX : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 92 845 M - 69 605 M
Net income 2022 5 196 M - 3 895 M
Net Debt 2022 13 914 M - 10 431 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 58 640 M 58 640 M 43 962 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float -
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 221,31 $
Average target price 308,96 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Wallace Smith Director
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief technology Officer & Vice President
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-14.43%58 640
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-0.89%184 897
DEUTSCHE POST AG-22.82%59 060
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-24.48%16 957
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-14.44%12 658
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.-14.52%8 907