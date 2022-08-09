FedEx Testing Ford E-Transit Vans for SameDay City Service

By Colin Kellaher

FedEx Corp. on Tuesday said its FedEx Office unit is testing E-Transit battery electric vans from Ford Motor Co. across its FedEx SameDay City network.

The package-delivery giant said FedEx Office is piloting 10 E-Transit vans in nine markets chosen to test the vehicles in various road and weather conditions.

FedEx said the move is part of the unit's goal to transition its entire pickup-and-delivery fleet to zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles by 2040, in line with the Memphis, Tenn., company's overall fleet electrification goal.

FedEx's SameDay City local-shipping service offers door-to-door delivery of time-sensitive parcels within hours. The Ford E-Transit has a targeted range of 126 miles on a single charge, making it an ideal vehicle for local courier delivery, FedEx said.

