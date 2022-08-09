Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
229.02 USD   -2.50%
07:02aFedEx Office Pilots Ford E-Transit Vans for FedEx SameDay® City Service
BU
05:45aFedEx Testing Ford E-Transit Vans for SameDay City Service
DJ
02:03aBurning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles
RE
Summary 
Summary

FedEx Testing Ford E-Transit Vans for SameDay City Service

08/09/2022 | 05:45am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


FedEx Corp. on Tuesday said its FedEx Office unit is testing E-Transit battery electric vans from Ford Motor Co. across its FedEx SameDay City network.

The package-delivery giant said FedEx Office is piloting 10 E-Transit vans in nine markets chosen to test the vehicles in various road and weather conditions.

FedEx said the move is part of the unit's goal to transition its entire pickup-and-delivery fleet to zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles by 2040, in line with the Memphis, Tenn., company's overall fleet electrification goal.

FedEx's SameDay City local-shipping service offers door-to-door delivery of time-sensitive parcels within hours. The Ford E-Transit has a targeted range of 126 miles on a single charge, making it an ideal vehicle for local courier delivery, FedEx said.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 0745ET

