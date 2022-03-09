FedEx Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2020 -- Data Talk

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is currently at $216.88, up $12.89 or 6.32%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 10, 2020, when it rose 8.96%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.85% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 10, 2020, when it rose 16.11%

--Down 2.42% month-to-date

--Down 16.15% year-to-date

--Down 31.28% from its all-time closing high of $315.59 on May 27, 2021

--Down 16.72% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $260.42

--Down 31.28% from its 52-week closing high of $315.59 on May 27, 2021

--Up 7.85% from its 52-week closing low of $201.09 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $217.54

--Up 6.64% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 17, 2021, when it rose as much as 9.22%

All data as of 2:17:34 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1435ET