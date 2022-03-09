Log in
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
03/22 03:02:45 pm
216.91 USD   +6.33%
03/07Fitch Suspends Russia Commercial Operations
DJ
03/07Walgreens, Labcorp to Offer No-Cost Covid-19 Test Kits
DJ
03/04FedEx Suspends Services in Russia, Belarus
MT
FedEx Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2020 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 02:36pm EST
FedEx Corporation (FDX) is currently at $216.88, up $12.89 or 6.32%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 10, 2020, when it rose 8.96%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.85% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 10, 2020, when it rose 16.11%

--Down 2.42% month-to-date

--Down 16.15% year-to-date

--Down 31.28% from its all-time closing high of $315.59 on May 27, 2021

--Down 16.72% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $260.42

--Down 31.28% from its 52-week closing high of $315.59 on May 27, 2021

--Up 7.85% from its 52-week closing low of $201.09 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $217.54

--Up 6.64% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 17, 2021, when it rose as much as 9.22%


All data as of 2:17:34 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1435ET

All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
03/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Job data fuels rate hike debate
03/04MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 4, 2022
03/04ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Best Buy, Fedex, Hiscox, Snowflake, Exxon Mobil...
03/04FEDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92 864 M - -
Net income 2022 5 200 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 54 051 M 54 051 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float -
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 203,99 $
Average target price 306,56 $
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Wallace Smith Director
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief technology Officer & Vice President
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-21.13%54 051
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-5.10%177 046
DEUTSCHE POST AG-29.66%53 037
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-25.44%16 743
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-20.72%11 722
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.-25.13%7 801