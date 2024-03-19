This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Shenzhen, China, March 19, 2024 - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has announced the completion of the latest upgrades to its gateway facility in Shenzhen, China. By renovating and expanding the import warehouse, the updated gateway will further improve import operations and provide customs clearance efficiency for customers in the Southern China region. [...]