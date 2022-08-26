FedEx files injunction against delivery contractor Spencer Patton

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages from the "coordinated and multi-faceted campaign orchestrated" by Spencer Patton, who has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 mostly Midwestern states.

Patton has been publicly speaking out against FedEx Ground and urging the company to better compensate delivery contractors, up to 35% of whom he says are at risk of financial failure.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

By Lisa Baertlein