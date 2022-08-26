Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-08-26 am EDT
226.70 USD   -0.58%
09:57aFedEx files injunction against delivery contractor Spencer Patton
RE
06:14aFedEx missteps fuel contractor's crusade as pandemic delivery boom fades
RE
08/25BMO Capital Lowers FedEx's Price Target to $270 From $280, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx files injunction against delivery contractor Spencer Patton

08/26/2022 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Friday asked a federal judge in Tennessee to stop one of its largest delivery contractors from "disparaging" its business "through a series of false and misleading statements about (FedEx Ground's) commercial activities."

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages from the "coordinated and multi-faceted campaign orchestrated" by Spencer Patton, who has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 mostly Midwestern states.

Patton has been publicly speaking out against FedEx Ground and urging the company to better compensate delivery contractors, up to 35% of whom he says are at risk of financial failure.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

By Lisa Baertlein


© Reuters 2022
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
09:57aFedEx files injunction against delivery contractor Spencer Patton
RE
06:14aFedEx missteps fuel contractor's crusade as pandemic delivery boom fades
RE
08/25BMO Capital Lowers FedEx's Price Target to $270 From $280, Maintains Market Perform Rat..
MT
08/24FedEx Celebrates 35 Years in Canada
AQ
08/23CARL ICAHN : Companies facing activist investors favor Goldman in first half -Refinitiv
RE
08/18Laser incidents reported by U.S. pilots hit record in 2021 -report
RE
08/12Sachem Head invests where other activists tread in FedEx, Hasbro
RE
08/12INSIDER SELL : Fedex
MT
08/12FedEx Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.15 Per Share; Payable Oct. 3 to Shareholders o..
MT
08/12FedEx Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 98 246 M - -
Net income 2023 5 686 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 59 267 M 59 267 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 228,03 $
Average target price 289,22 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-11.84%59 267
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-4.36%178 077
DEUTSCHE POST AG-33.08%45 746
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-19.70%17 642
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.55%10 944
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.46%7 590