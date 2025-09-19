FedEx has reported adjusted EPS that is up 6% to $3.83 for Q1 2026, beating the consensus, with a non-GAAP operating margin up 0.2 point to 5.8% and revenue up 3% to $22.2bn.



Our earnings growth underscores the success of our strategic initiatives as we adapt our network and reduce our service costs while improving our value proposition and customer experience, management said.



Our initiatives, combined with our unique operational data platform that enabled us to move 17 million packages daily across our network, position us well to create long-term value for our shareholders, it continued.



For its FY 2026, the Memphis, Tennessee-based logistics group says it expects adjusted EPS excluding exceptional items of between $17.20 and $19, as well as revenue growth of 4% to 6%.



FedEx also said it completed $500m in share repurchases during the past quarter and that the planned spin-off of its FedEx Freight division into a new New York-listed company is expected to be completed by June 2026.