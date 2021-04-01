FedEx : Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines Grows, Reaches 100 Million Vaccine Doses Delivered

April 1, 2021

Statement from Don Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express on COVID-19 vaccine transportation:

For more than a year, FedEx has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment, critical medical supplies and e-commerce shipments to communities around the world impacted by this pandemic.

Today, we mark an important milestone in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 200 million vaccine doses have been delivered to administration sites throughout the United States. Our incredible team members have made the delivery of roughly 100 million of those vaccine doses possible with deliveries across all fifty states and territories.

FedEx is a purpose-driven organization and our team members around the world have come to embrace our role in moving the world forward during this time of global need. We are currently supporting the global vaccine supply chain in more than 25 countries, including delivery of vaccines to communities in all 13 provinces and territories throughout Canada. All of us at FedEx are immensely proud of the work underway around the world to bring relief and end suffering.

Our team is prepared to ship COVID-19 vaccines to more than 220 countries and territories for as long as necessary to help eradicate COVID-19. Moving vaccines into the market saves lives, keeps small businesses running, and reopens schools. With borders and economies opening back up, there is an opportunity to offer a path to normalcy all around the globe. We remain hopeful for what lies ahead and are here every step of the way for our team members, customers, and the communities we serve.

###