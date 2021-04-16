FedEx : Honoring Our Team Members in Indianapolis

April 16, 2021

The last 24 hours have been some of the most difficult in the history of our company. As we all mourn the tragic loss of eight team members killed in the senseless violence at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, we want to again share our deepest condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the victims. In this time of grief, we pay our most sincere respects to those lost on the evening of April 15.

Matthew R Alexander, 32 years old

Samaria Blackwell, 19 years old

Amarjeet Johal, 66 years old

Jaswinder Kaur, 64 years old

Jaswinder Singh, 68 years old

Amarjit Sekhon, 48 years old

Karlie Smith, 19 years old

John Weisert, 74 years old

We also continue to keep the five injured individuals in our thoughts and prayers. FedEx representatives on the ground in Indianapolis are staying in close contact with the families of all those affected.

We want to thank our exceptional security team and staff members, along with the many brave first responders and law enforcement officials in Indianapolis for their response and continued efforts to investigate this criminal act. Our team continues to work closely with law enforcement. We can confirm that the attack occurred in the parking lot and screening area of the facility where the suspect was previously employed for two months, from August to October 2020. We have no other information we can confirm at this time.

Violence of any kind has no place in our society or our workplace, and the safety of our team members will always be our top priority. We continue to provide grief counseling and resources to our team members across our operating companies in the Indianapolis area. For team members who are feeling uncomfortable or in need of help, please reach out to your manager or call the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). The EAP offers confidential assistance for stress, anxiety, and grief to you, your spouse and dependents, and all household members regardless of whether or not you have medical coverage through FedEx. The company provides this benefit at no cost to team members.

Many of you have asked how you can help, and we will share additional information in the coming days about how you can support the victims' families and loved ones. Please take care of yourselves and one another during this difficult time and know that your leadership stands in solidarity with the entire FedEx workforce which is the heart of our company.

- Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO

- Raj Subramaniam, President and COO