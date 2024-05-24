May 24, 2024 at 10:28 am EDT

May 24 (Reuters) - Parcel delivery firm FedEx Corp said on Friday that it has reinstated international priority inbound and outbound services in Ukraine.

Its services in Belarus and Russia will remain suspended, the company announced on its website.

Both FedEx and rival United Parcel Service had suspended their services in the region after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

UPS's operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia remain suspended. (Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)