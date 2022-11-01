Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
158.19 USD   -1.30%
06:53pFedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
RE
05:07pFedex Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : An extraordinary success story
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias

11/01/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FedEx stock tanks amid recession warning

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, FedEx said it was expecting the Oct. 25 award by a Houston jury to Jennifer Harris of $1.16 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages to be reduced.

The package delivery company said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages are normally capped at less than 10 times compensatory damages, with a multiple closer to one being appropriate when compensatory damages are substantial.

FedEx said it believed any payout up to $75 million would be covered by insurance, subject to a $10 million retention.

In her lawsuit, Harris said FedEx hired her in 2007 and that she had been a "rising star," being promoted six times and reaching the position of district sales manager, before being asked by her white supervisor in March 2019 to take a demotion.

She said she later reported discrimination by her supervisor to FedEx's human resources department, leading to a letter complaining about her "unacceptable performance," a written warning, and her termination in January 2020.

A lawyer for Harris did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
06:53pFedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
RE
05:07pFedex Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : An extraordinary..
MS
10/26New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico
RE
10/26New Global Report Demonstrates FedEx Economic Impact
AQ
10/25First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant
RE
10/25Jefferies Starts FedEx at Hold With $170 Price Target
MT
10/24New Global Report Demonstrates FedEx Economic Impact
BU
10/24Wells Fargo Downgrades FedEx to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $1..
MT
10/24UPS could keep outpacing FedEx as e-commerce delivery market dims
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 94 663 M - -
Net income 2023 3 555 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 41 164 M 41 164 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 158,19 $
Average target price 195,41 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-38.03%41 708
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-21.73%145 127
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.49%42 876
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-27.14%16 008
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-25.47%8 429
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-18.46%5 372