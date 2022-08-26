FedEx sues crusading delivery contractor, seeks injunction, damages

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Friday
asked a federal judge in Tennessee to stop one of its largest
delivery contractors from "spreading misinformation about our
business to unlawfully promote its own business for financial
gain."
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle
District of Tennessee, seeks injunctive relief and monetary
damages from a "coordinated and multi-faceted campaign
orchestrated" by Spencer Patton, who has 225 FedEx Ground routes
in 10 mostly Midwestern states as well as businesses that
provide services to other contractors.
FedEx Ground uses a network of some 6,000 contractors to
transport and deliver packages in the United States.
FedEx alleged that Patton is "disparaging" that business
"through a series of false and misleading statements" about its
commercial activities.
In a statement, Patton said he had not seen the lawsuit and
asked how it would help FedEx Ground's struggling contractors.
Patton has been speaking to the media about challenges at
FedEX Ground. He says up to 35% of its delivery providers are at
risk of financial failure and is urging the company to better
compensate them.
FedEx alleged that Patton's statements against its Ground
unit are a "promotional campaign" for Route Consultant, his
company that offers consultancy, brokerage, and other services
to contractors.
Patton is seeking to position Route Consultant as the
"industry leader" in providing consultancy and other services
to contractors, representing them individually or in collective
negotiations with FedEx Ground, FedEx alleged.
FedEx further charged that Patton has encouraged actions
that could disrupt its crucial Christmas delivery business.
At a conference hosted by his business last weekend, Patton
said he would shutter his FedEx Ground contracting business on
Nov. 25 - the start of the holiday shipping season - if terms of
his contract were not adjusted.
Although Patton "claimed to be speaking 'only on behalf of
(his) individual businesses,' he was plainly attempting to
influence a group walk-out or boycott," FedEx said in the
lawsuit.
FedEx asked the court for monetary damages for harm to its
business and damage control expenses resulting from Patton's
statements.
