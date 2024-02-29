10 Winners to be Selected; More Than $230,000 in Cash and Prizes to be Awarded

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced the upcoming launch of its 12th annual Small Business Grants Program, which will award more than $230,000 in grants and services to ten (10) U.S.- based small businesses. The application period will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) ET on March 1, 2024, and close at 12 p.m. (noon) ET on April 1, 2024. After a judging period, the ten grant recipients will be announced on May 16, 2024. Qualifying businesses can submit their applications and review program rules at fedex.com/smallbusinessgrants.

“Small businesses are a driving force in the success of our economy. They’re also giving back to their local communities and we’re proud to provide this opportunity to fuel their contributions,” said Aimee DiCicco, Senior Vice President Integrated Marketing and Retail Channel Commercial, FedEx. “Since 2012, FedEx has been helping small business owners achieve their dreams by growing and expanding their ventures through our grants program, and we are excited to see who will receive grants this year.”

One 2024 FedEx Small Business Grant grand prize recipient will receive $50,000 and nine additional recipients will each receive $20,000, in addition to a $500 FedEx Office print credit, a $300 voucher from My FedEx Rewards, and access to FedEx Premier Customer Service. All recipients will also receive a sustainable packaging consult from the FedEx Packaging Lab, a digital consult from the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, an invite to attend a Small Business Strategic Insights Forum, and a feature on the FedEx Small Business Center.

The grant recipients won’t be the only ones going home with prizes. Up to 100 additional businesses will receive a $300 voucher from My FedEx Rewards.

The 2024 FedEx Small Business Grants Program is open to U.S.-based FedEx customers who are for-profit small businesses, have 1-99 employees, have been in operations selling a product or service for six months or more and have opened a FedEx account prior to September 1, 2023, and currently ship with FedEx. To apply, applicants must visit fedex.com/smallbusinessgrants and enter their business information (including their FedEx shipping account number), write a short profile about their business, provide how they would use the grant to enhance their business, provide their experience with FedEx and upload up to four photos of their business or product, including their logo. Applicants will also be required to submit a short video about them as a small business owner and their experience with FedEx. Following a judging period, recipients will be announced May 16, 2024, at fedex.com/smallbusinessgrants.

The 2023 program attracted over 8,200 entrants from across the United States. Over the past eleven years, nearly 77,000 businesses have applied in the United States alone. Over that eleven-year span, a total of more than $2 million in cash & prizes has been distributed to more than 120 businesses.

