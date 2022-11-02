Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
158.19 USD   -1.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx to Speak at the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 8

11/02/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FedEx Corp. announced today that Michael C. Lenz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FedEx Corporation, will speak at the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:10 pm CT.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit FedEx’s Investor Relations website at investors.fedex.com. An archived replay will be made available on the website following the event.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $95 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 94 663 M - -
Net income 2023 3 555 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 41 164 M 41 164 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 158,19 $
Average target price 195,41 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-38.84%41 164
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-21.90%144 807
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.70%42 657
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-26.40%16 170
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-25.47%8 609
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.54%5 453