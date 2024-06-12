June 12 (Reuters) - FedEx is planning to cut between 1,700 and 2,000 back-office jobs in Europe, it said in a filing on Wednesday, as the parcel delivery company struggles with weak freight demand.

The cuts will be carried over an 18-month period, the company said, adding that it was expecting a pre-tax cost of $250 million to $375 million related to legal fees and severance benefits.

FedEx expects the job cuts to help save between $125 million and $175 million on an annualized basis beginning in fiscal 2027. (Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)