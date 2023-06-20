Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  FedEx Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:56 2023-06-20 pm EDT
231.47 USD   -0.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx to fold Canada contractor-based Ground unit into Express

06/20/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (Reuters) - FedEx on Tuesday said it will merge its contractor-based Ground delivery operations in Canada into its company-operated Express unit and convert contractors into employees.

The move, set to be phased in starting in April 2024, comes as the global delivery company is revamping its business to boost profits and better compete with rivals like United Parcel Service, Amazon.com and regional delivery firms.

Company executives will discuss the change with investors and analysts in a conference call on Tuesday, following the release of the firm's latest quarterly report.

FedEx made a similar change in the U.S. states of Alaska and Hawaii last year.

Still, the company said there will be U.S. markets where packages shift from Express to Ground, its outsourced delivery arm. In those cases, the company said it would continue to use delivery contractors as part of its "hybrid" worker model.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx in April said it planned to combine the two delivery units as part of its wider effort to slash $4 billion in costs by the end of its 2025 financial year. That announcement came almost a year after activist investor D.E. Shaw pushed for change and won two additional board seats. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.20% 125.745 Delayed Quote.49.39%
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.13% 230.85 Delayed Quote.34.79%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. -0.83% 177.195 Delayed Quote.2.73%
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 967 M - -
Net income 2023 3 633 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 1,97%
Capitalization 58 681 M 58 681 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 233,46 $
Average target price 254,60 $
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Justin Ross Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION34.79%58 681
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.2.73%153 380
DEUTSCHE POST AG25.72%57 933
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.14.35%18 156
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.91%9 247
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.43.24%7 272
