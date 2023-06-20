FedEx to fold Canada contractor-based Ground unit into Express

LOS ANGELES, June 20 (Reuters) - FedEx on
Tuesday said it will merge its contractor-based Ground delivery
operations in Canada into its company-operated Express unit and
convert contractors into employees.
The move, set to be phased in starting in April 2024, comes
as the global delivery company is revamping its business to
boost profits and better compete with rivals like United Parcel
Service, Amazon.com and regional delivery
firms.
Company executives will discuss the change with investors
and analysts in a conference call on Tuesday, following the
release of the firm's latest quarterly report.
FedEx made a similar change in the U.S. states of Alaska and
Hawaii last year.
Still, the company said there will be U.S. markets where
packages shift from Express to Ground, its outsourced delivery
arm. In those cases, the company said it would continue to use
delivery contractors as part of its "hybrid" worker model.
Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx in April said it planned to
combine the two delivery units as part of its wider effort to
slash $4 billion in costs by the end of its 2025 financial year.
That announcement came almost a year after activist investor
D.E. Shaw pushed for change and won two additional board seats.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Lisa Shumaker)