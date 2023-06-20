FedEx to fold Canada contractor-based Ground unit into Express

LOS ANGELES, June 20 (Reuters) - FedEx on Tuesday said it will merge its contractor-based Ground delivery operations in Canada into its company-operated Express unit and convert contractors into employees.

The move, set to be phased in starting in April 2024, comes as the global delivery company is revamping its business to boost profits and better compete with rivals like United Parcel Service, Amazon.com and regional delivery firms.

Company executives will discuss the change with investors and analysts in a conference call on Tuesday, following the release of the firm's latest quarterly report.

FedEx made a similar change in the U.S. states of Alaska and Hawaii last year.

Still, the company said there will be U.S. markets where packages shift from Express to Ground, its outsourced delivery arm. In those cases, the company said it would continue to use delivery contractors as part of its "hybrid" worker model.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx in April said it planned to combine the two delivery units as part of its wider effort to slash $4 billion in costs by the end of its 2025 financial year. That announcement came almost a year after activist investor D.E. Shaw pushed for change and won two additional board seats. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)