FedEx shares gained 3% following the publication of adjusted EPS growth of 6% to $3.83 for its Q1 2026, 6% above the consensus according to Jefferies, with revenue up 3% to $22.2bn.



Our earnings growth underscores the success of our strategic initiatives as we adapt our network and reduce our service costs while improving our value proposition, management said.



Reacting to this announcement, Jefferies particularly welcomed the continued strength of parcel deliveries in the US, while international performance was better than feared, with FedEx having, in its opinion, "learned lessons from the beginning of the year."



We are pleased with these results, which were better than expected and accompanied by guidance for fiscal 2026 to help investors set earnings expectations for the year, the broker also noted.



FedEx anticipates adjusted EPS excluding exceptional items of between $17.20 and $19 for the current fiscal year, in line with expectations, as well as revenue growth of 4%-6%, a forecast well above the consensus.