FedEx warns of shipment delays as Omicron leads to staffing shortage

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp warned on Friday that
rising cases of Omicron variant has caused staff shortage and
delay in shipments transported on aircraft.
"The explosive surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has
caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and
operational staff," the company said https://www.fedex.com/en-us/service-alerts.html.
The delivery firm said severe winter storms around the
country, including at its main air hub in Memphis, Tennessee,
are posing challenges and it is implementing contingency plans
and adjusting operations to minimize disruptions.
Rival United Parcel Service Inc said that call-outs
due to Omicron are not impacting their services, adding that
contingency plans are in place.
"Recent weather events in the Louisville, Kentucky and
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania areas caused some delivery delays," a
UPS spokesperson said.
Severe winter weather and the rapid spread of the highly
transmissible Omicron variant have led to a sharp rise in
infections, forcing several U.S. airlines to cancel flights as
pilots and crew quarantine.
Inadequate staffing and other issues had on Thursday forced
the U.S. Postal Service, one of the largest civilian U.S.
employers, to seek for its 650,000 employees a temporary relief
from the Biden administration's new vaccine or testing
requirements covering large businesses.
U.S. coronavirus deaths have risen by at least 2,133 on
Thursday to 836,901 total versus 834,768 the previous day,
according to a Reuters tally.
