    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
FedEx warns of shipment delays as Omicron leads to staffing shortage

01/07/2022 | 04:24pm EST
Signage is seen on a FedEx location in Manhattan, New York City

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp warned on Friday that rising cases of Omicron variant has caused staff shortage and delay in shipments transported on aircraft.

"The explosive surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff," the company said https://www.fedex.com/en-us/service-alerts.html.

The delivery firm said severe winter storms around the country, including at its main air hub in Memphis, Tennessee, are posing challenges and it is implementing contingency plans and adjusting operations to minimize disruptions.

Rival United Parcel Service Inc said that call-outs due to Omicron are not impacting their services, adding that contingency plans are in place.

"Recent weather events in the Louisville, Kentucky and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania areas caused some delivery delays," a UPS spokesperson said.

Severe winter weather and the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant have led to a sharp rise in infections, forcing several U.S. airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew quarantine.

Inadequate staffing and other issues had on Thursday forced the U.S. Postal Service, one of the largest civilian U.S. employers, to seek for its 650,000 employees a temporary relief from the Biden administration's new vaccine or testing requirements covering large businesses.

U.S. coronavirus deaths have risen by at least 2,133 on Thursday to 836,901 total versus 834,768 the previous day, according to a Reuters tally. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92 954 M - -
Net income 2022 5 243 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 69 737 M 69 737 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float 77,0%
Managers and Directors
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION1.76%69 737
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC1.07%188 291
DEUTSCHE POST AG-0.58%77 799
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-3.44%22 014
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-0.78%14 664
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.07%8 670