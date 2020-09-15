Log in
Fedex : Logs Record Revenue on Surge in Packages

09/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT
09/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

By Paul Ziobro

Christmas came in July for FedEx Corp. The delivery company posted the highest quarterly revenue in its history as the coronavirus pandemic spurred residential-delivery levels normally seen during the holiday season.

The company shipped 31% more packages a day through its Ground network during the summer months. The extra cargo boosted profit by more than 60% in the three months ended Aug. 31.

Volumes surged as online shopping soared during pandemic restrictions on retailers, with more consumers buying everything from toothpaste to toilet paper online. That has primarily been a boon to the FedEx Ground business, which handles most of the company's shipments tied to online shopping.

Meanwhile, the Express business that ships packages and cargo by air has also received a boost from the sharp decline in international passenger flights, which used space in their bellies to ferry shipments across the globe. International volume in the Express business rose 16%.

For the quarter, FedEx reported earnings of $1.25 billion, compared with $745 million a year earlier. Excluding certain expenses, the company said earnings per share were $4.87. On that basis, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.70 a share.

Revenue rose 13% to $19.3 billion from a year ago.

FedEx shares were up more than 9% in after-hours trading.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 074 M - -
Net income 2021 2 758 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 61 920 M 61 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 222,58 $
Last Close Price 236,34 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer-Elect & EVP
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION56.30%61 920
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE36.80%138 261
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.03%56 444
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.16.91%15 292
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.85.16%13 797
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.38.94%9 103
