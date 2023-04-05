Industrials Down After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after weak jobs-market and trade data.

The trade deficit widened 2.7% in February to a four-month high of $70.5 billion, indicating slowing demand for U.S. exports and rising import costs.

Package-delivery giant FedEx is combining its air and ground delivery units into a single business, changing a long-standing operating structure after sustained criticism from investors.

Thousands of American, Canadian and British companies will have to step up sustainability reporting under European Union rules set to take effect starting in the next few years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

