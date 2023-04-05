Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
229.93 USD   +1.52%
05:19pIndustrials Down After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:16pFedEx, Conagra rise; Schnitzer Steel, Simply Good Foods fall
AQ
04:15pS&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrials Down After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

04/05/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after weak jobs-market and trade data.

The trade deficit widened 2.7% in February to a four-month high of $70.5 billion, indicating slowing demand for U.S. exports and rising import costs.

Package-delivery giant FedEx is combining its air and ground delivery units into a single business, changing a long-standing operating structure after sustained criticism from investors.

Thousands of American, Canadian and British companies will have to step up sustainability reporting under European Union rules set to take effect starting in the next few years, The Wall Street Journal reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1718ET

All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
05:19pIndustrials Down After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:16pFedEx, Conagra rise; Schnitzer Steel, Simply Good Foods fall
AQ
04:15pS&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
04:00pS&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
03:20pBoeing resumes 767 freighter deliveries after three-month pause
RE
02:09pS&P 500 drops as recession fears take center stage
RE
02:05pFedEx to restructure as part of $4 bln cost-cut push
RE
01:36pFedEx to Consolidate Express, Ground, Services Units in Restructuring Tied to $4 Billio..
MT
01:29pTrending : FedEx Combines Express and Ground Delivery Networks
DJ
12:34pS&P, Nasdaq fall as recession worries mount on weak economic data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 91 153 M - -
Net income 2023 3 638 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 56 929 M 56 929 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 229,93 $
Average target price 241,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Justin Ross Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION30.77%56 929
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.9.65%163 293
DEUTSCHE POST AG20.92%55 884
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.42%16 443
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.8.96%9 536
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.88%6 419
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer