Shares of industrial and transportation companies declined as rising Treasury yields and prolonged strikes triggered growth concerns.

General Motors and Ford Motor shares retreated with no end in sight to the targeted United Auto Workers strike.

FedEx shares rose sharply after the package-delivery giant posted quarterly earnings ahead of the Wall Street target, reflecting rising demand and cost cuts.

After moving into positive territory in August, the Philadelphia Fed said Thursday its gauge of regional business activity lost all of the improvement, falling back to negative 13.5 in September.

