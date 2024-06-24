Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.

Can and aerosol maker Sonoco Products said it is buying Eviosys from KPS Capital Partners for around $3.9 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis, and that it intends to divest its ThermoSafe business as well as other businesses.

FedEx shares rose ahead of its earnings, a report that will draw scrutiny because of the freight giant's role as an economic bellwether, according to one strategist. "I think it's a measurement of business activity in general," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

United Parcel Service agreed to sell its freight brokerage to rival RXO for $1.025 billion, taking a loss on the unit it bought for $1.8 billion from Coyote Logistics.

The Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey rose to minus-15.1 in June from minus-19.4 in May, although the data still reflected expectations for slowing activity.

General Motors' lending arm has pulled an application for deposit insurance, a pillar in its efforts to move back into banking and expand its auto-finance business.

European aerospace giant Airbus warned it would not be meeting its annual targets for the year, including the number of commercial aircraft it planned to deliver.

