Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid deal speculation and strong earnings from one freight bellwether.

Whirlpool shares rallied after Reuters reported that German industrial giant Bosch may try to buy the rival appliance maker.

FedEx shares rose by more than 15% after the package-delivery giant posted earnings ahead of expectations, and said it was reviewing strategic alternatives for its freight unit.

Electric-car maker Rivian surged by more than one fifth after German automaker Volkswagen invested $5 billion to form a joint venture "to create next-generation electric architecture and best-in-class software technology."

06-26-24