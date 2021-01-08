Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Logistics Hiring Extended Strong Growth in December

01/08/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jennifer Smith

Logistics companies hired at a strong pace in December, defying a broader downturn in U.S. employment as surging Covid-19 infections continued to take a toll on the economy.

Core freight transport and distribution sectors added 52,900 jobs last month, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary employment figures released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as package delivery, warehousing and trucking operators staffed up to meet surging demand from online shoppers and big shipping customers.

The gains came as the overall U.S. economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, capping the worst year of job loss on records going back to 1939. The unemployment rate held at 6.7% last month, and the Labor Department said the jobless rate hit 14.8% in April.

Steep cuts in service-sector employment drove last month's decline, with leisure and hospitality operators shedding nearly half a million jobs amid rising Covid-19 cases and new business restrictions.

But goods-producing companies gained 93,000 jobs in December and the rebounding manufacturing industry added 38,000 positions, pushing more freight into logistics networks and highlighting the diverging impacts of the pandemic.

"When people can't go to restaurants or bars or go on vacation, they consume more goods," said Nick Bunker, an economist at job-search marketplace Indeed.com. "They're buying furniture, getting things delivered to their homes, and also in some instances doing renovations to their homes. Those goods, those need to be moved around and delivered to folks."

Courier and messenger companies that deliver packages to homes and businesses added 37,400 jobs in December, the 10th straight month of gains. Parcel carrier payrolls rose 24.4% in 2020, adding 210,200 positions since January 2020.

The hiring spree will continue in 2021, said Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix Inc., which analyzes package-shipping data. Parcel carriers are adding capacity to handle the surge in e-commerce, he said, and the expanding rollout of Covid-19 vaccine distribution will bring additional volumes to delivery giants United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp.

The shift to digital commerce has also boosted hiring at warehousing and storage operators, which include online fulfillment sites for companies such as Amazon.com Inc., which has added hundreds of thousands of permanent and seasonal positions since the pandemic began. The warehousing sector gained 8,200 jobs last month, pushing overall employment in the field to 1.3 million compared with 1.2 million in December 2019.

Trucking companies ended a roller coaster year for the sector by adding 7,300 jobs in December. After shedding 92,000 positions in April, the industry is in rebuilding mode, but remains 42,100 jobs short of the employment level a year ago.

Write to Jennifer Smith at jennifer.smith@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1342ET

All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
01/07U.S. Trade Deficit Widest Since 2006 in November -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/07U.S. Trade Deficit Widened in November -- Update
DJ
2020FEDEX : Zacks Investment Upgrades FedEx to Outperform From Neutral, Adjusts Pric..
MT
2020FEDEX : Express Canada, Innomar Strategies Begin Distribution of Moderna COVID-1..
AQ
2020FEDEX : Argus Adjusts FedEx's Price Target to $305 From $270, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
2020FEDEX : Completes Acquisition of ShopRunner, Expanding its E-Commerce Capabiliti..
BU
2020FEDEX CORPORATION : Report
CO
2020FACTBOX-What happens if the U.S. government runs out of money on Monday?
RE
2020NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS : A big wave of gift returns
RE
2020FEDEX : Express Canada, Innomar Strategies Begin Distribution of Moderna COVID-1..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 519 M - -
Net income 2021 4 529 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 65 215 M 65 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 325,53 $
Last Close Price 246,03 $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.23%65 215
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-5.58%137 439
DEUTSCHE POST AG2.07%62 842
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.0.28%18 221
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-1.02%15 935
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.23%9 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ