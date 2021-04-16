Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Multiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis

04/16/2021 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Erin Mendell

A gunman shot people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before killing himself, the city's police said.

Multiple people were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday night, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman said at a news conference, without providing the number of wounded or their conditions.

The police responded just after 11 p.m. local time to reports of shots being fired at the facility near Indianapolis's airport and encountered the shootings still in progress, the spokeswoman said.

The FedEx Corp. facility employs more than 4,500 people and is the second-largest hub for the company globally, according to the Indianapolis Star newspaper. The police directed people who couldn't reach family members who work at the facility to gather at a hotel, rather than go to the scene of the shooting.

Write to Erin Mendell at erin.mendell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 0237ET

All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
02:38aMultiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis
DJ
04/15FEDEX OFFICE  : Vericast Unveil Branded Product Marketplace
BU
04/14FEDEX  : S&P Revises FedEx Corp. Outlook To Stable From Negative On Improving Cr..
MT
04/14How Amazon Strong-Arms Partners Using Its Power -2-
DJ
04/13FEDEX  : KeyBanc's Online Parcel Index Rises 58% in Q1 from Year Ago, Sees Stron..
MT
04/13FEDEX  : KeyBanc Lifts FedEx to Overweight From Sector Weight Amid 'Strong' B2C ..
MT
04/09Where Can You Find a New Job? Try These U.S. -2-
DJ
04/08FEDEX  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/08FEDEX  : Office Donates $100,000 in Printing to Future Ready Schools in Support ..
AQ
04/07GM wants to transform beyond cars and trucks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 82 761 M - -
Net income 2021 4 618 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 77 268 M 77 268 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 329,64 $
Last Close Price 291,20 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION12.16%77 268
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.6.67%153 199
DEUTSCHE POST AG18.74%71 223
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.16.81%18 425
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.41%14 306
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.34%10 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ