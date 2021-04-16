Multiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis

By Erin Mendell

A gunman shot people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before killing himself, the city's police said.

Multiple people were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday night, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman said at a news conference, without providing the number of wounded or their conditions.

The police responded just after 11 p.m. local time to reports of shots being fired at the facility near Indianapolis's airport and encountered the shootings still in progress, the spokeswoman said.

The FedEx Corp. facility employs more than 4,500 people and is the second-largest hub for the company globally, according to the Indianapolis Star newspaper. The police directed people who couldn't reach family members who work at the facility to gather at a hotel, rather than go to the scene of the shooting.

