Google Pledges to Destroy Browsing Data to Settle 'Incognito' Lawsuit

The move is part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked millions of users without their knowledge.

Postal Service Picks UPS to Move Air Cargo, Replacing FedEx

The FedEx contract is set to end in September after more than 20 years.

Tesla Rival BYD's Sales Jump as EV Competition Heats Up

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker has emerged as a fierce competitor to Western EV makers.

This Disney War Has Already Paid Off

The stock price has jumped after many shareholder-friendly changes-without adding rancor to the company's board.

Taco Bell and Pizza Hut Are Going 'AI-First,' Yum's New Tech Chief Says

Yum Brands has a vision for 'AI-powered' fast-food in which artificial intelligence shapes nearly every aspect of how its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Habit Burger Grill restaurants are run.

Formula One owner Liberty Media to acquire rights to MotoGP for $4.5 billion

Liberty Media is buying Madrid-based Dorna Sports, owner of rights to the leading motorcycle-racing championship.

Don't Count Samsung Out in the AI Memory Stakes

Chip makers SK Hynix and Micron have gained, but Samsung's financial and tech capacity are ready to shine.

Ex-Workers at Temu Parent Say Noncompete Penalties Crush Their Finances

Temu parent PDD enforces a culture of corporate secrecy by suing some former employees.

Nippon Steel's new president says he's committed to U.S. Steel acquisition

The new president of Nippon Steel Corp. says he's determined to push through with the $14.1 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp., and that a deal would help strengthen the American steelmaker.

U.S. Tech Giants Turn to Mexico to Make AI Gear, Spurning China

Some of the biggest U.S. companies in artificial intelligence have asked their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to step up production south of the U.S. border.

