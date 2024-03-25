What's Next for Gold? Look to China for Clues

Gold buying in the country has helped fuel a recent surge-and could protect against a downturn.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds in Asia-Pacific: Focus Turns to Economic Data

After a week of multiple central-bank decisions around the globe, focus now turns to economic data as investors seek clues as to their next moves.

The $27 Trillion Treasury Market Is Only Getting Bigger

More debt, different buyers and increased regulation pose challenges.

ESG Investing Might Never Recover

Outflows from funds focused on environmental, social and corporate-governance concerns show no signs of stopping. It may be that the moniker has run its course.

US-China Decoupling Poses Supply Chain Risks for Drug Companies

A proposed bill in Congress targets Chinese biotech businesses that play an important role in developing drugs.

Surge in Home Prices Draws Eager House Flippers

Surging home prices have changed everything about U.S. housing. Small investors are eager to cash in.

Repeated Raids in Gaza Raise Prospect of Endless War

An emerging insurgency in parts of the enclave that Israeli forces previously cleared threatens to extend the fighting.

The Wacky Negative Interest-Rate Experiment Ends With a Thud

A supposed central-bank innovation never gained traction economically but went on for more than a decade anyway. What was gained?

Stocks Take a Breather, Slipping at the End of a Red-Hot Week

The Dow led stock indexes lower as results from Nike and Lululemon made some investors worry about consumer demand.

The Score: Reddit, Apple, FedEx and More Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are some of the major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news.

