08:30aMultiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:36aFEDEX  : Statement Regarding Indianapolis Shooting
PU
The FedEx Shooting in Indianapolis : What We Know

04/16/2021 | 10:02am EDT
By Anthony DeRosa

What happened in Indianapolis?

The police responded just after 11 p.m. local time on Thursday to reports of shots being fired at a FedEx Corp. facility near Indianapolis's airport and encountered the shootings still in progress, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said at a news conference.

What do we know about those injured in the shooting?

At least eight people died. Five people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals, according to police. Two victims were treated at the scene and released.

Have there been shootings at shipping facilities before?

There have been several smaller shootings at FedEx and UPS facilities in recent years. In June 2017, a UPS warehouse worker opened fire during a morning meeting of delivery drivers in San Francisco, killing three before turning the gun on himself.

Have there been other shootings lately in the U.S.?

In recent weeks, there has been a rash of mass shootings in the U.S., after comparatively few over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. On March 16, a gunman killed eight people at spas and massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Days later, another gunman killed 10 at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo.

Mass shootings tend to come in clusters, and when one occurs another is likely to follow, according to research by the Violence Project, a mass-shooting database founded by criminology professors Jillian Peterson and James Densley.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 1001ET

