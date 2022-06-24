Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-06-24 am EDT
243.86 USD   +6.90%
08:49aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on FedEx to $284 From $279, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
08:05aFedEx's Fiscal 2023 Outlook 'Optimistic' With Volumes Expected to Remain Under Pressure in Q1, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
07:27aStephens Adjusts FedEx's Price Target to $295 From $285, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about trading options or stock in Coinbase Global, MicroStrategy, Alibaba, FedEx, or Tesla?

06/24/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for COIN, MSTR, BABA, FDX, and TSLA.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-coinbase-global-microstrategy-alibaba-fedex-or-tesla-301574890.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
08:49aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on FedEx to $284 From $279, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
08:05aFedEx's Fiscal 2023 Outlook 'Optimistic' With Volumes Expected to Remain Under Pressure..
MT
07:27aStephens Adjusts FedEx's Price Target to $295 From $285, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07:03aFedEx Guides Fiscal 2023 Earnings Above Street Views With 'Revenue Quality' Eyed Amid V..
MT
06:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; FedEx, Nio Poised to Rise, WeWor..
MT
05:17aFEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/24FEDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/23TRANSCRIPT : FedEx Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 23, 2022
CI
06/23FEDEX : Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
06/23FEDEX : Q4 FY22 Statistical Book
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations